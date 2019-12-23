Firefighters Rescue 1 Person Trapped by Toppled Tree Amid Stormy Weather in Echo Park

Fire crews on Monday morning rescued a person who became trapped beneath a large tree that was apparently toppled by fierce winds in Echo Park.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 1400 block of West Sunset Boulevard to a report of a tree that fell over shortly after 7:50 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The tree apparently downed utility wires, hit a building and left at least one person trapped, the alert stated.

Crews were able to successfully rescue a male patient on the hillside around 8:35 a.m., Sky5 aerial video showed. He was placed on a gurney and wheeled to an ambulance.

His condition was not immediately known, but he appeared alert and conscious when crews freed him.

Authorities did not immediately provide any further information about the incident.

The rescue took place amid a storm that brought heavy rain, powerful winds and caused flooding across the Southland.

34.078159 -118.260557