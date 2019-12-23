2 Burglars at Large After Shooting Homeowner in Canoga Park: LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are searching for two burglars who shot a man inside his Canoga Park home Monday, investigators said.

The victim returned to his house on the 6900 block of Variel Avenue around 3:30 p.m. to find the family's dogs were loose and the front door was ajar, said Los Angeles police Officer Drake Madison.

The homeowner retrieved a gun before going inside, where he found two burglars, Madison said.

The resident struggled with the intruders over the firearm before one of the criminals gained control of the weapon and shot him, according to Madison.

The victim was being treated at a local hospital. Police said his wounds were not life-threatening.

The burglars managed to escape the scene and were being sought Monday night. It was unclear what, if anything, they were able to steal.

Investigators have yet to release suspect descriptions, and no further details were available.

KTLA's Matt Phillips contributed to this report.