Authorities Investigating After Eastvale Father Says High School Wrestling Coaches Beat up His Son 

Authorities are investigating reports of battery against two Riverside County high school wrestling coaches after a parent said they beat his son up because he wouldn’t name classmates who were involved in a fight.

Mike Gonzalez, whose son is a freshman at Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Eastvale, said the encounter began Nov. 20 after the teen witnessed an altercation, according to reporting by the Mercury News. The boy refused to tell to his assistant coach — identified by the newspaper as Stephanie Cataline — the names of the students who were involved.

Gonzalez said Cataline grabbed his son by the ear, pinched his chest and demanded he apologize for being disrespectful.

The next day, Gonzalez said, he kept his son out of wrestling practice. When the boy returned, the assistant coaches used wrestling practice to get back at him, Gonzalez told the news outlet.

