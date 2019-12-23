Big Rig Plows Into Liquor Store in North Hollywood Area as Rain Pummels SoCal

Posted 7:27 AM, December 23, 2019, by , Updated at 07:43AM, December 23, 2019
A big rig slammed into a liquor store along the Sun Valley and North Hollywood border as a storm battered Southern California on Monday morning.

The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. near Lankershim Boulevard and Sherman Way, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

According to truck driver Francisco Aparicio, he lost control of the wheel when a speeding vehicle ran a red light and struck him. The big rig then plowed into the liquor store, which sustained heavy damages to the front.

A heavily damaged sedan is seen near a big rig that had crashed into a liquor store in the North Hollywood area on Dec. 23, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Video from the scene shows a white, four-door sedan with its hood mangled.

Aparicio said the driver of that vehicle got hurt and was taken to the hospital. No other injuries have been reported.

"I'm lucky... I'm OK," Aparicio said. He also said that the rain played a role in the crash.

Officials shut down Lankershim Boulevard and Sherman Way and reopened the intersection by around 7:40 a.m.

Authorities provided no further details about the incident.

KTLA's Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.

 

 

