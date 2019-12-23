Big Rig Plows Into Liquor Store in North Hollywood Area as Rain Pummels SoCal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A big rig slammed into a liquor store along the Sun Valley and North Hollywood border as a storm battered Southern California on Monday morning.

The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. near Lankershim Boulevard and Sherman Way, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

According to truck driver Francisco Aparicio, he lost control of the wheel when a speeding vehicle ran a red light and struck him. The big rig then plowed into the liquor store, which sustained heavy damages to the front.

Video from the scene shows a white, four-door sedan with its hood mangled.

Aparicio said the driver of that vehicle got hurt and was taken to the hospital. No other injuries have been reported.

"I'm lucky... I'm OK," Aparicio said. He also said that the rain played a role in the crash.

Officials shut down Lankershim Boulevard and Sherman Way and reopened the intersection by around 7:40 a.m.

Authorities provided no further details about the incident.

KTLA's Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.

34.201205 -118.387799