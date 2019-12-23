× Corona Mother Pleads Guilty to Child Endangerment in Connection With Death of Noah McIntosh

The mother of a missing 8-year-old boy who authorities say was killed by his father has pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges, according to court documents.

Jillian Godfrey, 37, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of child endangerment on Wednesday in connection with the death of her son, Noah McIntosh, according to the Riverside County district attorney’s office. The felony plea was sealed by a judge and additional information wasn’t available, D.A. spokesman John Hall said Monday.

Noah’s father, 33-year-old Bryce McIntosh, was charged with first-degree murder with a special circumstance of torture in connection with the March disappearance of his son.

According to court documents, McIntosh first told Godfrey their son was missing on March 8.

