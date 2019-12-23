Former Dodgers Pitcher Rich Hill, His Wife Arrested Before Patriots-Bills Game in Massachusetts 

Former Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill and his wife were arrested Saturday outside Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., before the New England Patriots-Buffalo Bills game.

The trouble started when Hill’s wife, Caitlin, repeatedly tried to enter the stadium with an oversized bag, according to Robert Bolger, chief administrator for Foxborough police.

“She had been told several times, ‘No,’” Bolger said. “She tried several times to go to a different gate. She was ordered to leave the property.”

According to Bolger, she refused to leave the grounds when ordered to and was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing.

