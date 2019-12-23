Heavy Showers Arrive Overnight, Bring Downed Trees and Flooding to Southland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first in a series of storms that will bring rain and snow to Southern California for the holidays arrived overnight.

Monday’s storm is expected to bring between one and two inches of rain to Los Angeles County with some areas receiving up to 3 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Drivers are being warned to be careful on the roadways Monday.

Heavy rain is occurring across southern L.A. County including Rolling Hills to Redondo Beach. Significant roadway flooding is expected up to 0.85" per hour. A flood advisory is in effect.

Expect the rain to decrease after 1 AM in this part of L.A. County. #cawx #larain. — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 23, 2019

Heavy downpours caused flooding on a portion of the 5 Freeway near the 110 Freeway during the early morning hours. Commuters were being forced to merge into the far-left lanes to avoid the puddling on the roadway.

Malibu Canyon Road was also temporarily closed Sunday evening from Piuma Road to south of the tunnel due to falling rocks and mud.

A SigAlert was issued for the eastbound 210 Freeway after a big rig overturned near Sunland Boulevard. All lanes were shut down until the big rig could be removed from the roadway.

Emergency crews were also called to the Sepulveda Basin to help rescue a man who was caught in the swift waters. The man was brought out of the water just after midnight and taken to a local hospital.

The saturated ground and gusty winds are already being blamed for some downed trees around the region.

Two vehicles were damaged in the area of St. Andrews Place and West Fifth Street when a tree toppled over as rain fell shortly before 2 a.m.

Snow levels are expected to remain around 5,000 feet Monday and bring between 3 and 6 inches of snow. Areas above 7,000 feet could get a foot of new snow.

Video from Wrightwood showed fresh snow flurries falling there overnight.

The storm is also bringing gusty southeast winds and a chance of thunderstorms later Monday afternoon.

Isolated showers are expected to continue on Tuesday, but the next large storm is likely to arrive on Christmas Day.

Snow levels during Wednesday’s storm are expected to plummet, with snow possibly impacting traffic along the Grapevine.