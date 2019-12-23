× Investigators Search for Clues in Deadly Westlake Shooting

Homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help tracking down the gunman in a fatal shooting in L.A.’s Westlake neighborhood over the weekend.

Paramedics alerted police around 11:40 p.m. Saturday that a gunshot victim was found in the 300 block of Witmer Street, near the intersection of Third Street, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

The victim, a Latino man in his 40s, had been shot in the torso. First responders took him to a hospital, where he died, officials said.

LAPD has not released the man’s name, and coroner’s officials could not immediately be reached for information.

Investigators have yet to compile a suspect description, and they’re hoping the public can provide clues in the case.

Anyone with information can contact homicide detectives Pere or Obrecht at 213-484-3642, or call LAPD at 877-527-3247 after normal business hours. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.