Los Angeles Council President-Elect Nury Martinez on Making History as the First Latina to Become Council President
-
Nury Martinez Becomes 1st Latina Elected President of L.A. City Council
-
L.A. City Council President Herb Wesson to Step Down From Presidency to Focus on County Supervisor Campaign
-
L.A. Renters Facing Big Hikes Could Get Help From the City Under New Program
-
L.A. County DA Declines to Pursue Fraud Case Against Councilwoman Over Fundraising
-
L.A. Officials to Study $30/Hour Minimum Wage for Uber, Lyft Drivers
-
-
Man Who Wanted to Ban Feeding Homeless People Is Tapped to Lead Federal Homeless Agency
-
Dedication of Tujunga Intersection to Armenian American Author Sparks Controversy
-
L.A. City Council Declares ‘Don Corsini Day’ as KTLA’s Longtime General Manager Prepares to Retire
-
L.A. City Council President Proposes $30 Per Hour Wages for Uber, Lyft Drivers
-
L.A. Considers Limiting Where Homeless People Can Camp
-
-
Federal Homelessness Chief Says California Efforts Fall Short: ‘You Can’t Tell Me It’s Working’
-
L.A. Will Limit Campaign Donations From Real Estate Developers, But Critics Say Measure Falls Short
-
Anaheim Approves Sale of Angel Stadium to Company Controlled by Team Owner