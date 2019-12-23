× Police Find Infant in Shooting Suspect’s Vehicle Following Pursuit Through Inland Empire

Police found an infant inside a car being driven by a shooting suspect who tried to flee from police in the Inland Empire Sunday night.

The events began Saturday night when a fight broke out at a party in the 15900 block of Tyrol Drive in the city of Fontana.

Three people involved in the fight left the party but returned with guns about 4:30 a.m. Sunday and opened fire, Fontana Police Department Lt. Bills said.

Two people were struck by the gunfire, including one victim who was hit in the chest. The injuries to the second victim were unclear but both victims were expected to survive, Bills said.

Fontana police obtained a search warrant for a home in San Bernardino where one of the three suspects was believed to be Sunday night, Bills said.

The unidentified suspect managed to get out of the house and flee the area in a car.

A slow-speed pursuit that included stints on the 10, 210, 15 and 215 freeways went on for about an hour, Bills said.

At one point during the pursuit, police say the suspect threw a gun out of the vehicle.

The suspect eventually pulled over and surrendered in the city of Colton.

After taking the man into custody, police discovered an infant inside the suspect’s vehicle. The baby, believed to be about 3 months old, appeared to be OK following the incident.

The gun thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit was recovered and the two other suspects believed to be involved in the shooting are also in custody, Bills said.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.