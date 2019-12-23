× Possible Human Remains Discovered Under Residence in Santa Ana, Spurring Investigation

Homicide detectives and the Orange County coroner’s office are investigating the discovery of possible human remains that were found under a home in Santa Ana over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

The Santa Ana Police Department received a call around 10:55 a.m. regarding possible bones beneath an elevated home in the 600 block of South Broadway Street, according to Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

Police have shut down Broadway from Bishop to Richland streets until further notice as authorities continue the investigation Monday, the department tweeted.

Bertagna indicated that it may take a while to recover the remains.

No additional information was immediately released.

SAPD Homicide Detectives in conjunction with the OC Coroner's Office investigating possible human remains located underneath a residence at 600 S Broadway. Broadway street from Bishop to Richland streets shut down until further notice.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this article.