Tournament of Roses Parade Preview With Rancho Verde Crimson Regiment Marching Band

Gayle Anderson was live in Moreno Valley at Rancho Verde High School to see the Rancho Verde Crimson Regiment Marching Band. The award winning band is one of 20 bands selected to participate in the 2020 Tournament of Roses Parade. It's one of four California marching bands we'll see in the parade.

Rancho Verde Crimson Regiment

Rancho Verde High School

17750 Lasselle Street

Moreno Valley, CA 92551

951-490-4680 ext. 31717

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® has selected 20 of the marching bands that will participate in the 131st Rose Parade presented by Honda, themed “The Power of Hope.” The bands travel to Pasadena from across the United States, from Puerto Rico to Hawaii, and around the world, including Costa Rica, Denmark, El Salvador, Japan, and Mexico.

Thousands of performers will enjoy the experience of a lifetime when they march down Colorado Boulevard January 1, 2020, each with their own unique story. Visit their website or download the 2020 Marching Band Supplemental Information (PDF) to discover more about each band.

The bands selected are listed below, alphabetically.:

Aguiluchos Marching Band (Puebla, Mexico)

Alhambra Unified School District Marching Band (Alhambra, California)

Baldwinsville Marching Bees (Baldwinsville, New York)

Banda El Salvador: Grande Como Su Gente (El Salvador)

Banda Municipal de Zarcero (Alajuela, Costa Rica)

Centenaria Banda Colegial – University of Puerto Rico (Mayaguez, Puerto Rico)

Dobyns-Bennett High School (Kingsport, Tennessee)

Greendale High School Marching Band (Greendale, Wisconsin)

Helsingør Pigegarde (Hornbaek, Denmark)

Japan Honor Green Band (Kyoto, Japan)

Kamehameha Warrior Marching Band and Color Guard (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Los Angeles Unified School District All District Honor Band (Los Angeles, California)

The PRIDE of Owasso (Owasso, Oklahoma)

The Pride of Pearland Marching Band (Pearland, Texas)

Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band (Pasadena, California)

Rancho Verde Crimson Regiment (Moreno Valley, California)

Southern University “Human Jukebox’ Marching Band (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

Tournament of Roses Salvation Army Band (Pasadena, California)

United States Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band (San Diego, California)

West Harrison Hurricane Band, The Pride of South Mississippi (Gulfport, Mississippi)

Bands are selected by volunteer members of the Tournament of Roses based on a variety of criteria including musicianship, marching ability and entertainment or special interest value. In addition to marching in the five-and-a-half-mile Rose Parade on New Year’s Day, bands also perform in one of three Bandfest events scheduled for December 29 and 30, 2019 at Pasadena City College. There are two bands that will be added to the line-up when the universities participating in the 106th Rose Bowl Game® presented by Northwestern Mutual are determined in December.

Bands who would like to participate in the 2021 Rose Parade are encouraged to apply through an online application, available now on the Tournament of Roses website.