Yumi’s Holiday Cheer Challenge Helps Spread Joy to Deserving Moms and Dads

The co-founder of Yumi Evelyn Rusli joined us live to tell us all about their Holiday Cheer Challenge and we surprised a parent during the segment.

Yumi is a new health and wellness company based here in Los Angeles that makes organic, freshly prepared food and nutritional content shipped right to parents doorsteps. We all know that being a parent is one of the hardest (but most important) jobs in the world! This year Yumi launched it's first annual "Holiday Cheer Challenge" for the month of December, as a way to give back and bring a little extra joy to families who are struggling this holiday season. Parents across the country have already written in to nominate their friends, family, and loved ones who could use some extra cheer this season, and Yumi has been selecting and granting wishes for parents across LA to Nashville to New York. For more information on Yumi, you can visit their website. For more information on the Holiday Cheer Challenge and how you can nominate a family or friend, click here.