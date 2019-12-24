× 2 Oxnard Men on Probation Arrested on Suspicion of Illegal Possession of Firearms, Ammunition

Two 18-year-old men were arrested for illegally possessing firearms and ammunition, which violated their probation, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday.

Jacob Oseguera and Jorge Nunez, both of Oxnard, were arrested Dec. 20 after detectives received information alleging Oseguera and Nunez had illegal firearms, a news release said.

Both men were on active probation, which prohibits them from having weapons, officials said.

Detectives surveilled Nunez and Oseguera and eventually made contact with them in the area of Alvarado Street and Strobe Street in El Rio. While the men were being detained, Oseguera was found concealing a shortened barrel, 12-gauge shotgun in his waistband, along with shotgun ammunition in his pocket.

Nunez had concealed a loaded .40-caliber firearm with a magazine that contained 19 rounds in his front waistband, officials said.

Both firearms were not properly registered.

Oseguera was taken into custody and released Dec. 21 and is set to go before a judge on Jan. 8, 2020, according to jail records.

Nunez is still in custody with bail set at $60,000 and is set to go before a judge on Dec. 24, according to jail records.