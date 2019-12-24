Watch Live: NORAD Tracks Santa on His Christmas Eve Journey Around the World

3 Charged in Alleged Sex Trafficking Operation; Girl, Woman Rescued: Anaheim Police

Posted 9:51 AM, December 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:02AM, December 24, 2019

A tip to Anaheim police about a possible sex trafficking operation involving a juvenile led to the rescue of a girl and a woman and resulted in the arrests of three California residents, police said Tuesday.

After receiving the tip on Dec. 15, patrol officers located “the group in question” and alerted the Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force, according to a statement on the Anaheim Police Department’s Facebook page.

The Task Force took the lead on the investigation, which led to the recovery of two alleged victims, a woman and a juvenile female, the statement read.

Authorities immediately arrested two women, 20-year-old Kaylyn Melendez of Los Banos, and 19-year-old Carelli Barajas of Morgan Hill, police said.

Both were charged with pandering and sex traffic of a minor.

Then, last Thursday, investigators also arrested 30-year-old Kendell Morris of Stockton. He has been charged with multiple counts of pimping, pandering and sex trafficking of the adult and minor, according to the statement.

No additional information was immediately released by police.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.