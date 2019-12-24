3 Charged in Alleged Sex Trafficking Operation; Girl, Woman Rescued: Anaheim Police

A tip to Anaheim police about a possible sex trafficking operation involving a juvenile led to the rescue of a girl and a woman and resulted in the arrests of three California residents, police said Tuesday.

After receiving the tip on Dec. 15, patrol officers located “the group in question” and alerted the Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force, according to a statement on the Anaheim Police Department’s Facebook page.

The Task Force took the lead on the investigation, which led to the recovery of two alleged victims, a woman and a juvenile female, the statement read.

Authorities immediately arrested two women, 20-year-old Kaylyn Melendez of Los Banos, and 19-year-old Carelli Barajas of Morgan Hill, police said.

Both were charged with pandering and sex traffic of a minor.

Then, last Thursday, investigators also arrested 30-year-old Kendell Morris of Stockton. He has been charged with multiple counts of pimping, pandering and sex trafficking of the adult and minor, according to the statement.

No additional information was immediately released by police.