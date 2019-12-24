Abandoned Cat Left Seriously Hurt Outside Pet Hospital in Cerritos Seeks Forever Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A severely injured cat who was recently abandoned in a cardboard box in the parking lot of VCA Lakewood Animal Hospital is recovering and looking for a loving fur-ever home this Christmas Eve.

The 2-year-old male tabby named Toulouse was found in dire shape, with his tail degloved an in need of amputation. He was immediately treated at the animal hospital, which is located in Cerritos.

“There is no tail now but where his tail was, all the skin had been ripped off," Dr. Reid Forman with VCA Lakewood told KTLA Tuesday. "It was badly infected so we had to do a surgery to amputate the tail."

The delicate surgery has the potential to damage the nerves, but the resilient cat pulled through with no nerve deficits, according to Forman.

“He’s going to be completely functional, runaround, playful -- he just doesn’t have a tail," he said.

It was not immediately clear who inflicted harm upon the cat and abandoned him.

The cuddly cat "is exceptionally sweet," said Sheila Choi with The Fuzzy Pet Foundation, a non-profit animal rescue organization that is looking for a forever home for Toulouse. "He has the sweetest, loving disposition."

Anyone interested in adopting Toulouse is encouraged to send an email to info@TFPF.org.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up to help pay for the medical expenses. (Warning: the page contains a graphic photo of Toulouse pre-surgery.)