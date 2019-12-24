87-Year-Old Bicyclist Dies After Colliding With Car in San Bernardino

An 87-year-old bicyclist died after being struck by a car in San Bernardino Monday afternoon.

At 4:16 p.m., Harlean Byers, 80, was driving westbound on Baseline Street in a Mercury Sable and was approaching the intersection with Crestview Avenue, police said Tuesday.

Byers had a green light when a man riding a bicycle, identified as Andreas Moreno, crossed Baseline Street from Crestview Avenue in a southeastern direction.

Moreno was traveling on his bike through cross traffic when the collision occurred. The driver did not see the cyclist, police said.

Moreno suffered critical injuries after the crash and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Investigators do not believe speed nor alcohol were to blame for the crash.

Anyone with additional information can contact Detective Dan Costa or Sgt. Jeff Harvey at 909-384-5792.