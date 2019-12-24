× A White Christmas in the Antelope Valley? It’s Possible, Forecasters Say

A low pressure system that’s expected to bring rain and cold temperatures to Southern California on Wednesday could deliver a white Christmas to the Antelope Valley.

“With the cold temperatures, snow levels will be down 3,500 to 4,000 feet and snow accumulations are possible in the Antelope Valley,” the National Weather Service said.

On Thanksgiving Day, a wintry storm brought the region snow in amounts forecasters said they had not seen since 2011: Palmdale was dumped with 3 to 5 inches of powder, while Lancaster got 4 to 5 inches. Other communities in the High Desert, including Victorville and Apple Valley, also enjoyed some snow.

For Wednesday and Thursday, the Weather Service is forecasting about 1 to 2 feet of snow in the mountains.

The San Gabriel Mountains could receive up to 3 inches of rain, while precipitation totals in other areas will range from 1/2 to 1 1/2 inches, NWS said.

The agency warned of possible road closures and holiday travel delays, with winter driving conditions expected on the Grapevine, State Route 33, Highway 14, the Cajon Pass, the Ortega Highway, Interstate 9 in San Diego County and other mountain roadways.

❄️ A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the SB Co. Mtns, Riverside Co. Mtns, and San Diego Co. Mtns from 6PM Wed through 6AM Fri ❄️ Check out the latest rain and snow forecast for Wednesday through Friday below! ☔️❄️ #cawx pic.twitter.com/H1LbMUywEn — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 24, 2019

Forecasters advised that Tuesday, when Southern California is predicted to get a break from wet weather, may be the best day to travel ahead of Christmas.

However, wind chill temperatures could still dip below 32 degrees in the Antelope Valley and Los Angeles County mountains, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health, which extended a cold weather alert for those areas through Saturday. The alert takes effect for Santa Clarita Valley on Friday.

For those who need shelter, the L.A. Homeless Services Authority started operating its winter program 24 hours a day on Dec. 22 and will continue to do so through Jan. 2 at 7 a.m. The agency’s website has a list of locations available across the county.

Winter shelters are operating 24-hours a day this week, through Christmas and New Years. Details ➡️: https://t.co/VBjUXusKwC Locations and Pick-Up Spots 🚐: https://t.co/FasXr5Hja9 Hotline 📱: 1-800-548-6047#LARain pic.twitter.com/RJJRoFmla6 — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) December 23, 2019