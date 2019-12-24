× Disneyland Express Bus at LAX, John Wayne Airport to End Operations on Jan. 7

The Disneyland Express bus that takes travelers to and from LAX and John Wayne Airport will stop operations Jan. 7. It’s the second airport shuttle service to recently announce a shutdown. Earlier in December, SuperShuttle said that the company would cease nationwide operations at the end of the year.

Shuttle operator Coach USA Southern California informed Walt Disney Travel that the bus service would be terminated, according to an email from company spokesman Sean Hughes. The airport shuttle offered a convenient way to get to and from airports, stopping at or near more than 60 hotels around the Anaheim theme park.

Round-trip tickets for adults cost $48 from LAX and $35 from John Wayne Airport. Travelers can still make reservations on the shuttle website until Jan. 7.

SuperShuttle’s announcement of its closure came Dec. 12. The company, founded in 1983 to serve LAX, expanded nationwide as well as to Latin America, Canada, Europe and Asia. In recent weeks it had already pulled out of airports serving many cities, including Burbank, Sacramento, Phoenix, Baltimore and Minneapolis.

