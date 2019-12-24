× Driver Flees After Rollover Crash That Killed Passenger, Injured Another in NE Antelope Valley: CHP

High speed, alcohol or drugs might have played a role when a driver lost control and crashed in Northeast Antelope Valley, leaving one of two passengers dead and the other injured, officials said Tuesday.

The incident happened about 5 miles north of Pearblossom around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Longview Road, south of Avenue S, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver, who fled after the crash, had been heading south in a gray 2001 Toyota sedan when he or she lost control, causing the vehicle to veer left and flip over several times, CHP said.

The car came to rest on the northbound lane, according to investigators.

Jaime Hernandez, a 28-year-old from Pacoima, succumbed to his injuries at the scene, CHP said. The second passenger, 21-year-old Ricardo Barbosa, who’s also from Pacoima, suffered major injuries and was taken to the Antelope Valley Hospital, according to authorities.

CHP has not identified the driver, said an agency statement released later Tuesday morning. It’s unclear why the motorist lost control of the wheel. The weather was clear but the road was wet at the time, according to CHP.

“Excessive speed, alcohol, and drugs may be a contributing factor for the cause of this collision; however, a thorough investigation is ongoing,” the agency said in statement.

Officials shut down Longview Road between Avenue S and Avenue T for about 3 1/2 hours, CHP said.

Authorities provided no further details about the crash. CHP urged anyone with information to call its Antelope Valley office at 661-948-8541.