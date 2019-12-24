× Father Said He Shot, Killed Son Who Allegedly Burglarized His Home and Stole Car Involved in Chase: SBSD

A father admitted to fatally shooting his son after the younger man allegedly burglarized his home and stole his car before returning to the dad’s home in an unincorporated area of San Bernardino County, authorities said Tuesday.

Just after 8:20 a.m. Monday, Keith Putz Sr., 72, called 911 to report that he had just killed his son, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies and medical personnel responded to the man’s property in the 5900 block of Kickapoo Trail in Johnson Valley, where they found 43-year-old Keith Putz Jr. with multiple gunshot wounds in front of a trailer.

A shotgun was found in the father’s home, the release stated.

While investigating, homicide detectives discovered the son had apparently burglarized the father’s home on Sunday, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Then, in the overnight hours, Putz. Jr. allegedly stole his father’s car, which led to a pursuit involving the California Highway Patrol.

He avoided arrest but, hours later, returned to the home of Putz Sr. upset that the father had called law enforcement to report the two previous incidents, authorities said.

The pair argued, and the son allegedly threatened to kills his father during the verbal altercation. That led to the deadly shooting, according to the release.

No arrests have been made amid the ongoing investigation. Authorities plan to submit a report to the District Attorney’s Office to review the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Bruce Southworth at 909-387-3589. Anonymous tips can be submitted by dialing 800-782-7463 or visiting the website www.wetip.com.