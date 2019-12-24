Festive Christmas Treats With Culinary Expert Kimlai Yingling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cookies, cake and fudge are all a huge part of the holiday season. Culinary expert and founder of the “EatinAsian and then Some” blog Kimlai Yingling joined us with a handful of "extra ordinary" holiday sweets that are festive, perfect for holiday parties, and most importantly taste good and easy to make. For more information on Kimlai and her delicious recipes, check out her blog or follow her on social media.