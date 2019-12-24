Here’s What’s Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Watch: The KTLA Yule Log Is Burning Bright
Posted 8:11 PM, December 24, 2019, by , Updated at 08:12PM, December 24, 2019

Did dinner slip your mind in the midst of Christmas prep? Forget to pick up milk and cookies for Santa? Good news — you can still visit some of your favorite chains this Christmas.

Hours vary by location and some close early for the holiday, so it’s best to call ahead before showing up with an empty stomach.

Christmas Eve

  • CVS
  • Chick-fil-A — hours vary
  • Denny’s — open 24 hours
  • Dunkin’ — hours vary
  • Einstein Bagels — regular store hours
  • IHOP — hours vary
  • Kroger — most locations close at 7 p.m.
  • McDonalds — hours vary
  • Publix — close at 7 p.m.
  • Panera — hours vary
  • Starbucks — hours vary
  • Taco Bell — hours vary
  • US Post Office — hours vary
  • UPS stores — hours vary
  • Waffle House — open 24 hours
  • Walgreens — most close at 12 a.m.
  • Wawa — regular hours
  • Whole Foods — 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Christmas Day

  • CVS — check hours ahead of time, most pharmacies closed
  • Denny’s — open 24 hours
  • Dunkin‘ — hours vary
  • IHOP — hours vary
  • Starbucks — hours vary
  • Waffle House — open 24 hours
  • Walgreens — open regular hours, pharmacies depend on location
  • Wawa — most regular hours
