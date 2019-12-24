Here’s What’s Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Did dinner slip your mind in the midst of Christmas prep? Forget to pick up milk and cookies for Santa? Good news — you can still visit some of your favorite chains this Christmas.

Hours vary by location and some close early for the holiday, so it’s best to call ahead before showing up with an empty stomach.

Christmas Eve

CVS

Chick-fil-A — hours vary

— hours vary Denny’s — open 24 hours

— open 24 hours Dunkin’ — hours vary

— hours vary Einstein Bagels — regular store hours

— regular store hours IHOP — hours vary

— hours vary Kroger — most locations close at 7 p.m.

— most locations close at 7 p.m. McDonalds — hours vary

— hours vary Publix — close at 7 p.m.

— close at 7 p.m. Panera — hours vary

— hours vary Starbucks — hours vary

— hours vary Taco Bell — hours vary

— hours vary US Post Office — hours vary

— hours vary UPS stores — hours vary

— hours vary Waffle House — open 24 hours

— open 24 hours Walgreens — most close at 12 a.m.

— most close at 12 a.m. Wawa — regular hours

— regular hours Whole Foods — 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Christmas Day