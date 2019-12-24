Watch: The KTLA Yule Log Is Burning Bright
Watch Live: NORAD Tracks Santa on His Christmas Eve Journey Around the World

KTLA Rose Parade Sponsors 2020

Posted 5:26 PM, December 24, 2019, by , Updated at 05:22PM, December 24, 2019
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.