Watch Live: NORAD Tracks Santa on His Christmas Eve Journey Around the World

L.A. Rap Phenom Blueface Faces Criticism After Tossing Wads of Cash Onto Skid Row

Posted 11:10 AM, December 24, 2019, by

A rising rapper is getting blowback on social media after throwing wads of cash to people on skid row in downtown Los Angeles in what appeared to be offered as a holiday gift.

Blueface, who is behind the top 10 Billboard hit “Thotiana,” posted a video of himself standing atop a car parked in front of a tent-lined sidewalk at Crocker and 5th streets and tossing bills into the crowd.

The entertainer called it the “season of giving.”

But the reactions to what may have been intended as a kind gesture have been less than generous.

View this post on Instagram

The season of giving 💰

A post shared by Blueface (@bluefacebleedem) on

Read the full story on LATimes.com

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.