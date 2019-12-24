L.A. Rap Phenom Blueface Faces Criticism After Tossing Wads of Cash Onto Skid Row

A rising rapper is getting blowback on social media after throwing wads of cash to people on skid row in downtown Los Angeles in what appeared to be offered as a holiday gift.

Blueface, who is behind the top 10 Billboard hit “Thotiana,” posted a video of himself standing atop a car parked in front of a tent-lined sidewalk at Crocker and 5th streets and tossing bills into the crowd.

The entertainer called it the “season of giving.”

But the reactions to what may have been intended as a kind gesture have been less than generous.

