LeBron James, Anthony Davis Nursing Injuries But Hope to Play Against Clippers for Christmas Game Day

Though the Lakers have listed LeBron James (thoracic muscle strain) and Anthony Davis (sore right knee) as questionable for their Christmas Day game, all signs point to the team’s two stars playing against the Clippers in the NBA’s marquee matchup at Staples Center.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said neither of them practiced Monday, but both are hopeful to be able to practice Tuesday morning with the rest of the team.

But James will have had five days off to recover and Davis two to get his knee back healthy before the game Wednesday night.

James sat out the game Sunday against the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center because he was recovering from the injury that was causing pain in his rib-cage area.

