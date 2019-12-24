Meghan, Harry and Baby Archie Release Their 1st Christmas Card

Add a Christmas card from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and baby Archie to your holiday joy.

The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust released the family’s first Christmas card on Twitter.

The adorable Archie is front and center, staring into the camera. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry sit it in the background, smiling.

“Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” the card says. It is signed, “from our family to yours.”

Archie was born in May. He is the royal couple’s first child.

The tot made his debut on their South Africa tour in September.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019