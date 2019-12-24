Officials Hope to Return Recovered Packages to Jurupa Valley Residents After ‘Porch Pirate’ Arrest

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department issued a Christmas Eve callout to any Jurupa Valley residents who may have been recent victims of a “porch pirate.”

A suspect has been arrested “thanks to the great work” of deputies and tips from the public, the agency’s Jurupa Valley station said in a Facebook on Tuesday.

According to Deputy Robyn Flores, detectives obtained several surveillance videos of a person taking packages from homes’ porches. On Monday, deputies spotted an individual matching his description driving in the area of Camino Real and Limonite Avenue, Flores told KTLA.

Officers stopped him and found numerous stolen items in his car, Flores added. She said deputies arrested him on an outstanding warrant as the package theft investigation continues. She did not provide his name.

Investigators have only been be able to reach one victim and are hoping to contact the rest, Flores told KTLA.

The Sheriff’s Department did release photos of belongings they recovered.

The items include toys, candies, art supplies, what appear to be jerky, and electronics—all still in their packaging.

“If you were recently a victim of package theft or know someone who was and any of the pictures items look like those that were taken, PLEASE contact us!!!” the Facebook post said.

The Sheriff’s Department’s Jurupa Valley station can be reached at 951-955-2600.

KTLA’s Sareen Habeshian contributed to this report.