Watch Live: NORAD Tracks Santa on His Christmas Eve Journey Around the World

Officials Hope to Return Recovered Packages to Jurupa Valley Residents After ‘Porch Pirate’ Arrest

Posted 11:17 AM, December 24, 2019, by , Updated at 12:02PM, December 24, 2019

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department issued a Christmas Eve callout to any Jurupa Valley residents who may have been recent victims of a “porch pirate.”

A security video still provided by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department on Dec. 24, 2019 shows a man suspected of taking packages from a Jurupa Valley home's porch.

A security video still provided by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department on Dec. 24, 2019 shows a man suspected of taking packages from a Jurupa Valley home’s porch.

A suspect has been arrested “thanks to the great work” of deputies and tips from the public, the agency’s Jurupa Valley station said in a Facebook on Tuesday.

According to Deputy Robyn Flores, detectives obtained several surveillance videos of a person taking packages from homes’ porches. On Monday, deputies spotted an individual matching his description driving in the area of Camino Real and Limonite Avenue, Flores told KTLA.

Officers stopped him and found numerous stolen items in his car, Flores added. She said deputies arrested him on an outstanding warrant as the package theft investigation continues. She did not provide his name.

Investigators have only been be able to reach one victim and are hoping to contact the rest, Flores told KTLA.

The Sheriff’s Department did release photos of belongings they recovered.

The items include toys, candies, art supplies, what appear to be jerky, and electronics—all still in their packaging.

“If you were recently a victim of package theft or know someone who was and any of the pictures items look like those that were taken, PLEASE contact us!!!” the Facebook post said.

The Sheriff’s Department’s Jurupa Valley station can be reached at 951-955-2600.

KTLA’s Sareen Habeshian contributed to this report. 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.