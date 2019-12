Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Pasadena community service group sent out a small army of Santas to bring holiday cheer to nearly 700 families on Christmas Eve.

"Operation Santa," run by the Pasadena Jaycees, brought gifts to about 1,500 local children. The tradition dates back 90 years.

Jennifer McGraw reports for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 24, 2019.