× Rain Brings Flooding and Foul Sewage Backup to Migrant Shelter Near Border in Tijuana

Heavy rainfall made the difficult living conditions for migrants staying at a shelter close to the U.S.-Mexico border even harder Monday with flooding and foul sewage backups.

Migrants staying at Movimiento Juventud 2000 shelter in Tijuana woke up Monday morning to the putrid mess of water flooding in the kitchen and the bathrooms inoperable because of a severe sewage backup.

“The stench burns your nostrils and makes you want to puke,” said Antonio Jaramillo, a Mexican migrant who is in Tijuana after being deported from the United States.

Jaramillo said though he worries about the health of the kids staying in the shelter, he said the issue is pretty common throughout shelters and other lower-income residences in northern Tijuana.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.