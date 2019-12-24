Watch Live: NORAD Tracks Santa on His Christmas Eve Journey Around the World

Rain Brings Flooding and Foul Sewage Backup to Migrant Shelter Near Border in Tijuana

December 24, 2019
A migrant girl walks in the water at the temporary shelter in Tijuana near the U.S. border, after heavy rain on Nov. 29, 2018. (Credit: Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images)

Heavy rainfall made the difficult living conditions for migrants staying at a shelter close to the U.S.-Mexico border even harder Monday with flooding and foul sewage backups.

Migrants staying at Movimiento Juventud 2000 shelter in Tijuana woke up Monday morning to the putrid mess of water flooding in the kitchen and the bathrooms inoperable because of a severe sewage backup.

“The stench burns your nostrils and makes you want to puke,” said Antonio Jaramillo, a Mexican migrant who is in Tijuana after being deported from the United States.

Jaramillo said though he worries about the health of the kids staying in the shelter, he said the issue is pretty common throughout shelters and other lower-income residences in northern Tijuana.

