Rancho Cucamonga Porch Pirate Arrested After Police Find Stolen Packages Inside Home

A man was arrested after police found “a substantial amount” of stolen packages and property inside his home, investigators announced Tuesday.

Rancho Cucamonga officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on the 10800 block of Church Street at 3:32 p.m. on Monday after someone called about a suspicious person stealing packages.

When officers arrived, witnesses told them the man who was stealing packages was seen driving a newer model gray Honda Civic and it was determined the same man was seen at other apartment complexes committing the same crime.

Ryan Siler, 27, was identified as the culprit and deputies were able to locate him at his home on the 7600 block of Haven Avenue as he was unloading packages from his Honda Civic and into his garage, officials said.

Siler then fled upstairs into his apartment where he barricaded himself, despite deputies’ constant commands for him to exit. After further negotiation, Siler emerged and was taken into custody without incident, according to officials.

A search warrant was executed at Siler’s home and officers found a large amount of stolen property inside the residence as well as the garage and Siler’s vehicle.

He is currently in custody with bail set at $50,000. Siler is set to go before a judge on Dec. 26, according to jail records.

If you believe your packages were stolen by Siler and are able to review surveillance video to corroborate your claim, contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at 909-477-2800.