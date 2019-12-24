Ray Remy, Top Aide to Former L.A. Mayor Tom Bradley and Guiding Force at L.A. City Hall, Dies at 82

Ray Remy, a trusted advisor to former L.A. Mayor Tom Bradley who helped plan the Wilshire Boulevard subway and 1984 Olympics — two projects that defined Bradley’s legacy — and run the city during a time of economic growth and civic optimism, has died.

Remy passed away Saturday at Huntington Memorial Hospital after falling ill just after Thanksgiving, his granddaughter Abigail Edwards said. He was 82.

Known as Bradley’s right-hand man, Remy worked for eight years as the mayor’s chief of staff and deputy mayor. It was an unlikely pairing: Remy was a white Republican; Bradley, a black Democrat.

Remy, known for having an analytical mind, preferred to lay out the pros and cons of a particular position to Bradley, rather than to give his opinion. He once told a reporter that he was a low-profile operator by choice because he could achieve more by staying out of the limelight.

