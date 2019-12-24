Rose Parade Float Preview #10: The Judges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Pasadena to learn about the people who will be judging the 39 Tournament of Roses Parade Floats we will see January 1st.

The Tournament of Roses has selected Preston Bailey, Michael E. Berry, and Kimberly Oldis to be float judges for the 131st Rose Parade® presented by Honda. The judges will grant awards based on many criteria including creative design, floral craftsmanship, artistic merit, computerized animation, thematic interpretation, floral and color presentation and dramatic impact.

The 2019 Tournament of Roses President Gerald Freeny will announce the award-winning floats the morning of January 1, 2020, on the front steps of Tournament House.

