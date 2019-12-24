San Diego County Brothers Charged With Obstructing Sex Trafficking Investigation Into Porn Website 

When GirlsDoPorn boss Michael Pratt fled the country — avoiding a civil trial that went on without him and federal sex-trafficking charges that followed — he left behind his cat, as well as a house north of Escondido apparently humming with computer equipment, authorities said.

But investigators suggest the computer equipment, which could contain evidence in the prosecution against him, has disappeared.

Brothers Fredrick and Efrain Jimenez have been charged with one count each of obstructing sex-trafficking enforcement, after sheriff’s deputies found them removing items from the home Pratt had been living in before abandoning it, according to a complaint unsealed in San Diego federal court last week.

The brothers appeared before a magistrate judge on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty.

