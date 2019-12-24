Watch Live: NORAD Tracks Santa on His Christmas Eve Journey Around the World

Sonoma County Approves $12 Million Emergency Funding for Homeless

Posted 4:38 PM, December 24, 2019, by
County workers clear a homeless encampment near the Santa Ana River on Feb.20, 2018, in Anaheim.(Credit: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

County workers clear a homeless encampment near the Santa Ana River on Feb.20, 2018, in Anaheim.(Credit: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

Officials in Northern California’s Sonoma County on Monday approved nearly $12 million in emergency funding to address a homeless encampment on county parkland.

The encampment has grown to more than 200 people and was deemed a public health emergency.

The county’s Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on the funding, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The plan earmarks money to build new shelters and buy existing housing for those living in tents along a mile-long stretch of parkland in Santa Rosa.

The vote came amid complaints from residents about unsanitary conditions, including rats in the area and used needles littering the encampment, according to the Chronicle.

Authorities say the urgency of conditions at the camp prompted them to act quickly but they are concerned about an estimated 3,000 people who are homeless across the county.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.