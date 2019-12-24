× Sonoma County Approves $12 Million Emergency Funding for Homeless

Officials in Northern California’s Sonoma County on Monday approved nearly $12 million in emergency funding to address a homeless encampment on county parkland.

The encampment has grown to more than 200 people and was deemed a public health emergency.

The county’s Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on the funding, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The plan earmarks money to build new shelters and buy existing housing for those living in tents along a mile-long stretch of parkland in Santa Rosa.

The vote came amid complaints from residents about unsanitary conditions, including rats in the area and used needles littering the encampment, according to the Chronicle.

Authorities say the urgency of conditions at the camp prompted them to act quickly but they are concerned about an estimated 3,000 people who are homeless across the county.