SuperLotto Plus Ticket Worth $13 Million Sold at 7-Eleven in Irvine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A SuperLotto Plus ticket purchased in Irvine matched all six numbers drawn over the weekend, and lottery officials are looking for the lucky player.

The numbers drawn on Saturday were 15, 37, 40, 27, 10 and Mega No. 25, California Lottery officials announced Monday. The winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven at 17937 MacArthur Blvd.

The store will collect a $65,000 retailer bonus, officials noted.

"All winners are strongly encouraged to sign the back of their lucky tickets in ink, keep them in a safe place where they’ll remember, and familiarize themselves with the Lottery’s Winner’s Handbook..." a California Lottery statement said.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.

The next SuperLotto Plus drawing is on Christmas Day, when the guaranteed jackpot will be $7 million. There will also be a Powerball drawing for a $183 million guaranteed jackpot prize on Wednesday.