The KTLA Yule Log Is Here to Make Your Holiday Merry and Bright

Watch: The KTLA Yule Log Is Burning Bright
Posted 6:00 PM, December 24, 2019, by , Updated at 06:02PM, December 24, 2019

Merry Christmas and happy holidays from the KTLA family!

Thanks for joining us as we close out the decade with one of our favorite annual traditions, the Yule log.

We hope you enjoy this crackling blaze, accompanied by holiday music from KOST 103.5 FM.

The Yule log will be on Channel 5 from 6 to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve, followed by the KTLA 5 News at 10 and 11. On Christmas morning, we’ll be keeping the hearth warm again from 4 a.m. to noon, with the evening KTLA 5 News at 6 as our first newscast of the day.

