× Travis Kalanick, Co-Founder and Ex-CEO of Uber, to Cut Company Ties With Board Exit

Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick will resign from the board next week, effectively severing ties with the ride-hailing company he co-founded a decade ago.

Uber turbocharged the gig economy and since 2010 has logged 15 billion trips. Kalanick was ousted as CEO in the summer of 2017 with the company mired in numerous lawsuits.

The departure did not come as a surprise. Kalanick recently sold more than $2.5 billion worth of shares in the company, more than 90% of his holdings. Kalanick said Tuesday that he will be focusing on new businesses and philanthropy.