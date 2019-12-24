× Large Tree Topples Onto Car in La Cañada Flintridge; Driver Walks Away Unhurt

A man walked away without injuries after a massive tree toppled onto his car as he drove down a street in La Cañada Flintridge on Monday night, officials said.

The mishap took place about 8:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Descanso Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

A Honda sedan was heading east when the large tree fell on top of it, officials said.

The driver was described as a 44-year-old man, according to the Pasadena Star-News.

“Thankfully the driver was uninjured,” the sheriff’s department said via social media.