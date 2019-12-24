Watch: The KTLA Yule Log Is Burning Bright
Watch Live: NORAD Tracks Santa on His Christmas Eve Journey Around the World

Large Tree Topples Onto Car in La Cañada Flintridge; Driver Walks Away Unhurt

Posted 5:46 PM, December 24, 2019, by
A tree toppled onto a car in La Canada Flintridge on Dec. 23, 2019. The driver escaped unharmed. (Credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

A tree toppled onto a car in La Canada Flintridge on Dec. 23, 2019. The driver escaped unharmed. (Credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

A man walked away without injuries after a massive tree toppled onto his car as he drove down a street in La Cañada Flintridge on Monday night, officials said.

The mishap took place about 8:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Descanso Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

A Honda sedan was heading east when the large tree fell on top of it, officials said.

The driver was described as a 44-year-old man, according to the Pasadena Star-News.

“Thankfully the driver was uninjured,” the sheriff’s department said via social media.

A tree toppled onto a car in La Canada Flintridge on Dec. 23, 2019. The driver escaped unharmed. (Credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

A tree toppled onto a car in La Canada Flintridge on Dec. 23, 2019. The driver escaped unharmed. (Credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

A tree toppled onto a car in La Canada Flintridge on Dec. 23, 2019. The driver escaped unharmed. (Credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.