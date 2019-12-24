Watch Live: NORAD Tracks Santa on His Christmas Eve Journey Around the World

West Covina Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Others Injured

Posted 7:48 AM, December 24, 2019, by , Updated at 08:03AM, December 24, 2019
A shooting on a residential street in West Covina left one person dead and two others injured, officials said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block East Larkwood Street, near Service and Valinda avenues, around 9:15 p.m., according to the West Covina Police Department.

They arrived to find three people with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The third victim, a woman, was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

The Police Department did not release the names of those involved nor any information about the shooter. Detectives did not specify where the three victims were found.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call police at 626-939-8688.

