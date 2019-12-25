6.3M Earthquake Strikes Area Off British Columbia Coast a Day After Series of 5 Temblors Hit Region

Watch: The KTLA Yule Log Is Burning Bright

Posted 7:39 AM, December 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:22AM, December 25, 2019
A U.S. Geological Survey map indicates where a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck off the coast of British Columbia on Dec. 24, 2019.

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck a spot off the coast of British Columbia Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

At 8:36 p.,m., the earthquake hit a spot 182 kilometers (113 miles) west of Port Hardy, a town of about 4,100 people, the agency said. It had a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles.)

A tsunami is not expected, the National Tsunami Center in Alaska said.

On Monday, a series of five earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 4.8 to 6.0 were recorded in British Columbia.

The Seattle Times reported four of the five quakes were recorded as striking primarily on Vancouver Island and at the northern end of Victoria Island in Port Alice and Port Hardy, according to the government’s Earthquakes Canada website.

According to the website, the quakes recorded Monday around Vancouver Island were: a magnitude 5.1 at 8:44 a.m.; a magnitude 5.6 at 11:13 a.m.; a magnitude 5.8 at 11:49 a.m.; a magnitude 6.0 at 12:56 p.m.; and a magnitude 4.8 at 3:38 p.m.

In addition, a 4.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 9:32 p.m. Monday at the Village of Queen Charlotte on Moresby Island, northwest of Victoria.

