‘Best Of’ Mixtape: Top Downloads of 2019 | Frank Buckley Interviews

As 2019 comes to a close, we’re taking a look back at our five most downloaded episodes of the podcast! First, “America’s Sleep Doctor” Dr. Michael Breus shares tips to recover from the holiday season and get better sleep. Comedy legend Richard Lewis’ relationship with Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David is just as hilarious off-screen as it is on-screen. He opens up about their real-life friendship. Pod Save America host Jon Lovett shares his thoughts on our current political climate, and how we can improve. Kunal Nayaar, star of The Big Bang Theory, shares his big plans for his future now that the hit sitcom has ended, and how he hopes to bring joy to others. Finally, UCLA gymnast and viral sensation Katelyn Ohashi opens up about how she hopes to use her platform to make a difference in the world.

