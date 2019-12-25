× Clippers Beat Lakers 111-106 in Christmas Day Game

For most of three quarters, the Lakers had them.

But on Christmas Day, on a rare day the Clippers were at full strength, the Lakers couldn’t close.

The Clippers beat the Lakers, 111-106, handing the city’s glamour franchise its fourth consecutive loss in a tough physical game. The Clippers (23-10) are now 2-0 against the Lakers (24-7) this season.

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard led all scorers with 35 points, while the Lakers got more than 20 points each from LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma. Paul George, who missed the season-opening matchup between the teams, scored 15 points for the Clippers, with five rebounds and three assists. Clippers reserve Montrezl Harrell scored 18 points, making eight of 12 shots.

