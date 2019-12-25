Heavy Snowfall Could Impact Holiday Travel Through Grapevine and Cajon Pass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With heavy snowfall expected, authorities warned drivers of possible delays and road closures through the Grapevine and the Cajon Pass Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside counties from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Friday, and to 10 p.m. Thursday for the L.A. County mountain areas.

"Travel will be very difficult to impossible, including during the morning commute on Thursday," the weather service said in the alert, warning of possible toppled trees and piles of snow measuring up to 30 inches at the highest peaks.

Elevations above 3,000 feet can get snow accumulations of up to 18 inches, with winds gusting at 45 mph in the Tehachapi and Fort Tejon areas, including along Interstate 5 through the Tejon Pass.

By 7p.m. Wednesday, one lane of the 5 Freeway was closed from Halsey Canyon Road to Parker Road through the Grapevine.

California Highway Patrol said officers were escorting traffic over the Grapevine as snow fell on the roadway, creating dangerous driving conditions.

The snowy conditions along the freeway are expected through 10 p.m. Thursday, according to the weather service.

"Road closures and travel delays are possible," the weather service said, adding that the roadways would be slick and covered with snow.

Heavy snow could also affect highways 14 and 33.

Up to two inches of snow are expected at elevations above 5,000 feet in Los Angeles County, excluding the Santa Monica Mountains.

CHP reminded drivers to plan ahead, slow down and check for alternate routes.

#GRAPEVINE Snow is being forecasted for tonight on I-5 through the Grapevine! One lane is already CLOSED on NB I-5 from Halsey Canyon Rd to Parker Rd. Here are some helpful driving tips if you plan on driving between Kern and Los Angeles Counties: pic.twitter.com/DyyNWQZuqk — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 26, 2019