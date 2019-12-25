× L.A. District Attorney Considers Charging Harvey Weinstein as Sexual Assault Investigation Expands

More than two years after the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police departments launched sexual assault investigations into Harvey Weinstein, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office has escalated its review into the disgraced filmmaker and is considering filing criminal charges against him, law enforcement sources said.

In all, eight cases are under review by the district attorney’s office, a spokesperson for the department said. Four of the cases are from the Los Angeles Police Department and four are from the Beverly Hills Police Department, sources said.

The office could act in the new year, before Manhattan prosecutors complete their criminal trial of the once high-flying movie producer, set to begin in January, said people familiar with the investigation who were not authorized to comment.

Sources have confirmed to The Times that the district attorney’s sex crimes division has intensified contact with at least two alleged victims and have also broadened their review to include several other women across the country who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

