× Lakers Face Clippers in Christmas Day Game

The Lakers have dealt with injuries this season, but compared to their fellow Staples Center tenants, they’ve mostly had remarkable health.

As the Lakers and Clippers get set to face each other on Christmas, the question remains: Do we know who these teams truly are?

Some answers might begin to solidify as the Lakers (24-6) host the Clippers (22-10) in a rematch of the Clippers’ season-opening win.

“They’re just more comfortable with each other,” Clippers star Kawhi Leonard said of the Lakers. “They’re still not probably where they want to be.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

🌟 It's going down TONIGHT. 🌟 THE BATTLE OF LA… LeBron, AD and the @Lakers take on Kawhi, PG and the @LAClippers on ESPN and ABC at 8pm/et! #NBAXmas pic.twitter.com/sfny0XRvop — #NBAXmas is here! (@NBA) December 25, 2019