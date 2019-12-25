× Man Found Shot to Death in Azusa; Homicide Investigation Underway

Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man in Azusa early Wednesday.

Deputies responded around 4:25 a.m. to the 1100 block of East Hollyvale Street, a small residential street near a shopping area in Azusa, to assist Azusa police in investigating a man’s death, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Investigators provided no further details about the shooting.

They urged anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.