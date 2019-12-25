Tornado Warning Cancelled as Storm Weakens in Santa Barbara County

A tornado warning issued for Carpinteria, Montecito and Summerland was cancelled Wednesday night as a storm moving through the area weakened, authorities said.

The National Weather Service warned residents that a tornado and penny-sized hail were possible in the southeastern Santa Barbara County area until 10:30 p.m.. Authorities later said the storm did not appear strong enough to produce a tornado.

A tornado warning is issued when the weather radar sights a tornado that could be an imminent danger to life and property, according to the weather service’s website.

When that happens, residents are advised to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows. Those in a mobile home, in a vehicle or standing outdoors are advised to move to the closest substantial shelter and protect themselves from flying debris.

The Tornado Warning that was in effect for southeastern Santa Barbara County has been CANCELLED as the storm has weakened and does not appear capable of producing a tornado. #CAwx #SBAweather — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 26, 2019

Tornado Warning including Carpinteria CA, Montecito CA, Summerland CA until 10:30 PM PST pic.twitter.com/rSsMTqGyMA — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 26, 2019