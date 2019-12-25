× Volunteers Bring Gifts to Migrant Children Stuck at Border in Tijuana

Hoping to bring smiles to the faces of migrant children stuck at the border, volunteers handed out holiday presents Tuesday morning and tried to ease their growing discomfort when no asylum-seekers were permitted to cross during the holiday.

Opening presents wrapped in bright Christmas wrapping paper brought a few moments of joy to the children, but those smiles slowly faded with disappointment when Mexican migration officials did not appear at the usual 8 a.m. roll call to allow some asylum-seekers into the United States.

The group of volunteers also distributed sandwiches they bring daily to those waiting in line for their turn to make an initial asylum claim, under a U.S. immigration policy known as “metering.”

Tarina Yasmoothr, a legal fellow with Veterans for Peace, decided to bring presents for migrant kids on Christmas Eve because she wanted them to feel a little bit of the excitement and love that most children get to experience during the holiday season, she said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.