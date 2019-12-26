Almost 17,500 Customers Without Power Throughout SoCal Amid Post-Holiday Winter Weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the elements continue to make their mark on Southern California, residents are dealing with the all-too-familiar aftermath of widespread power outages that come with significant wind, snow and rain.

Two of the largest providers of power for SoCal residents are experiencing outages impacting almost 17, 500 customers combined, according to Southern California Edison and LADWP websites.

Crews have been dispatched to the impacted areas and there are no estimated times for when power will be restored at this time.

Be sure to stay updated by visiting the Southern California Edison and LADWP’s outage map webpages.